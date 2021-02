The leaders of the three major political parties will face-off again tonight.

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, PC Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin are taking part. NTV’s Michael Connors will moderate Wednesday nights event, with NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts, CBC’s Peter Cowan and CBC’s Jane Adey will be asking questions.

NTV will host and carry the debate live after the evening news.