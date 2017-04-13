The province’s two daily newspapers have been sold to the company that owns the Halifax Chronicle Herald.

The St. John’s Telegram and the Corner Brook Western Star, along with Transcontinental’s other community newspapers across Newfoundland and Labrador, have been sold to SaltWire Network Inc. SaltWire owns the Halifax Chronicle Hearld, whose reporters have been on strike for more than a year, although the newspaper has continued to publish using replacement workers.

Approximately 650 TC Media employees in Atlantic Canada are part of the transaction and will receive an offer from SaltWire Network Inc., Montreal-based Transcontinental said in a news release on Thursday.

“We look forward to welcoming our new employees who will join the current SaltWire Network team, therefore bringing together 950 of Atlantic Canada’s best storytellers and media industry experts,” said Mark Lever, president and CEO of SaltWire. “Together, members of the SaltWire Network will challenge and reshape the media model and landscape in Atlantic Canada, putting our audiences first, ensuring the local angle is always prioritized and helping to connect the region in a meaningful way.”

The TC Media newspapers included in this transaction are:

Advertiser (The), Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L.

Amherst News, N.S.

Annapolis Valley Register (The), N.S.

Aurora (The), Labrador, N.L.

Beacon (The), Gander, N.L.

Cape Breton Post, N.S.

Citizen Record (The), Amherst, N.S.

Colchester Weekly News, N.S.

Compass (The), Carbonear, N.L.

Guardian (The), Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Gulf News (The), Port aux Basques, N.L.

Journal-Pioneer (The), Summerside, P.E.I.

Labradorian (The), Labrador, N.L.

News (The), New Glasgow, N.S.

Northern Pen (The), St. Anthony, N.L.

Nor’wester (The), Springdale, N.L.

Packet (The), Clarenville, N.L.

Pilot (The), Lewisporte, N.L.

Queens County Advance (The), N.S.

Sackville Tribune Post, N.B.

Southern Gazette (The), Marystown, N.L.

Telegram (The), St. John’s, N.L.

Tri-County Extra (The), N.S.

Tri-County Vanguard (The), N.S.

Truro Daily News, N.S.

Valley Journal Advertiser, N.S.

Western Star (The), Corner Brook, N.L

The printing plants operated within the Media Sector, and that are now owned by SaltWire Network Inc., are: