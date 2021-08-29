Some sad news to report tonight, well known St. John’s Telegram sports write and editor Robin Short has passed away after a battle with cancer.

His career spanned five decades covering everything from pro and junior hockey to curling and the olympics.

Short passed away at home with his family by his side. Among those expressing their condolences today were M.P Seamus O’Regan and former premier Danny Williams.

Williams called Short one of the province’s most prominent journalists, and said he admired Short’s courage to always speak his mind. Williams added Robin Short’s contributions will never be forgotten.