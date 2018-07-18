Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay located a car that had reportedly been stolen by two youth. The pair was discovered travelling at a high rate of speed between Goose Bay and Sheshatshiu. Patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled Police. In consideration for public safety, Police terminated the pursuit. The teens then crashed into a garbage box and further attempted to evade officers on foot. Both suspects were arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The driver additionally faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief and flight from Police.

