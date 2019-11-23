Few details are available after a shooting Saturday morning of an 18-year-old male on Carlow Place in the west end of St. John’s.

Police were held at bay for two hours before almost a dozen people left the home. They have all been detained for questioning. Roads in the area were closed and residents were asked to stay inside as the situation unfolded.

Police say they were called to the area around 4 a.m. Two hours later, a man could be seen limping to a waiting ambulance, where he was checked out by paramedics before being taken to hospital. Injuries have been described as non-life-threatening. More details are expected as the investigation unfolds.