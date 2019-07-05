Around 10:00pm on Thursday night, RNC responded to a single-vehicle collision on Kenmount Road in St. John’s. Once on the scene, police arrested the 17-year old male driver was charged with Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000 and four Breaches of Court Orders. He was also issued tickets for Operating a Vehicle With an Improper License Class, Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance, and Operating a Vehicle While Using a Cell Phone. There were no injuries. The vehicle was impounded and the accused held for court this morning.

