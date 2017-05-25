Police are seeking witnesses after a man was dragged by a vehicle on Lincoln Road in Grand Falls-Windsor Wednesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault, and assault with a weapon. He is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The man was treated and released from hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to please call the Grand Falls Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP190 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or submit a web tip at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.