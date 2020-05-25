A 16-year-old girl from Grand Falls-Windsor is getting some attention this week.

In the midst of the pandemic, Emily Hewlett has opened her own food truck called Sweet Tails and Treats, and there is no shortage of customers.

Emily has been baking for her family since she was just 10 years old. She’s won baking contests and now is serving up her own creations. All the fried pastries are made in-house and so far, it’s the cheesecake crepe that been in highest demand.

The truck is located on High Street in Grand Falls-Windsor.