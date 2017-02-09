Teen charged with attempted murder granted bail

Rebecca Murphy, charged with attempted murder, was released from custody Thursday on $4,000 bail.

Murphy, who turned 19 while in jail, is charged in relation to the downtown St. John’s shooting that sent a 21-year-old man to hospital.

The money is split between two sureties and Murphy is prohibited from contacting the other three people charged in the shooting.

Police responded to Springdale Street last Monday. Days later, Murphy, 42-year-old Mable Stanley, 55-year-old Harold Noftall and a 16-year-old youth were all charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, forcible confinement and weapons charges.

Murphy will return to appear in court at a later date.