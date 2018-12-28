Police are investigating a shooting on Petty Harbour Road in St. John’s.

The RNC say they were called to a report of shots fired inside a home just before 1 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering non-life-threatening injuries from a firearm being discharged. The man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

A 15-year-old youth was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, and multiple weapons-related offences. Investigators are pursuing leads on other suspects at this time. The suspects and the victim are known to each other and this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The investigation to this incident is ongoing. Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have information to assist in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.