Team Gushue wins opening game for Canada at world championships

Team Gushue opened the men’s world curling championships with a victory for Canada on Saturday.

They beat Switzerland 7-5 to begin the round robin with a 1-0 record. The Newfoundland and Labrador rink earned the right to represent Canada at the world championships by winning the Brier a few weeks ago in St. John’s.

The team’s back end, skip Brad Gushue and third Mark Nichols, are aiming to complete their curling resumes at the tournament. Both won the world junior championship in 2001, Olympic gold medals in 2006 and the Brier in 2017. A world championship would give them the complete set of major curling titles.