Team Gushue entered the history books Sunday night, winning a fourth Brier championship.

The shorthanded wildcard team from Newfoundland and Labrador defeated Kevin Koe’s Team Alberta 9-8 in an extra end at the Tim Horton’s Brier in Lethbridge, Alta. Brad Gushue has joined elite company as one of five skips to have won four Brier titles, joining Koe, Kevin Martin, Randy Ferbey and Ernie Richardson in the record books.

Gushue, along with second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker, had to play without third Mark Nichols, who tested positive for COVID-19 heading into the playoffs. It’s another remarkable achievement for a team that won bronze at the Winter Olympics in Beijing last month.

The team will now represent Canada as they seek a second World Curling Championship.