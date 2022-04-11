Team Gushue came up short Sunday night as Canada lost 8-6 to Sweden in the world curling championship final in Las Vegas.

Still, the world silver medal caps an amazing run for the Newfoundland and Labrador rink, which will now say goodbye to second Brett Gallant.

It was a tough battle between two of the world’s top teams. Team Gushue already had a world championship, four Briers and an Olympic bronze medal to its credit. Plus skip Brad Gushue and third Mark Nichols had won Olympic gold back in 2006. Niklas Edin’s Swedish rink had won the last three world championships in a row, plus this year’s Olympic gold medal in Beijing.

But it was also a difficult game as both teams struggled with unpredictable ice conditions in Las Vegas. An unforced error by Canada in the ninth end gave Sweden the hammer with the game tied in the 10th and final end. Sweden scored two in the 10th to win its fourth world championship in a row.