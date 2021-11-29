Sixteen years after making history in Torino, Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols will return to the Olympics in Beijing in February.

Team Gushue won the Canadian Olympic Trials in Saskatoon Sunday night with a 4-3 victory over Team Jacobs. Gushue and Nichols won Olympic gold for Canada in 2006, and will now aim to add another medal to their collection in 2022. They will be joined this time by lead Geoff Walker and second Brett Gallant.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 4-20. Jennifer Jones’ Manitoba curling rink will also be chasing a second gold medal for Canada after winning the women’s Olympic trials Sunday afternoon.