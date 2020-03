Newfoundland and Labrador’s Team Gushue reached the semifinal of the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier with a 7-4 win over Northern Ontario on Saturday night.

Gushue will play Saskatchewan in Sunday afternoon’s semifinal in Kingston, Ont. The winner of that game will play Alberta for the championship on Sunday night.

The Gushue rink is aiming for its third Brier championship in four years. The team won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.