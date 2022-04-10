Team Gushue will try to win a second world curling championship Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The Newfoundland and Labrador rink representing Canada advanced to the final after defeating the United States 8-5 in the semifinal Saturday night. That sets up a championship showdown at 8:30 NDT against Sweden, skipped by Niklas Edin.

It will be a clash of two curling powerhouses. Team Gushue won the world championship in 2017 over Team Edin, but the Swedish rink got revenge a year later and has won the last three world titles. Team Edin also won gold at this year’s Winter Olympics, while Team Gushue took bronze.