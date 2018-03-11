Team Gushue will get a chance to defend its Brier title after defeating Ontario in the 1-2 page playoff game Saturday night.

The Gushue rink, playing as Team Canada this year, beat John Epping’s Ontario squad 6-2 at the Tim Horton’s Brier in Regina. Gushue won the Brier for Newfoundland and Labrador last year in St. John’s.

Gushue, along with third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker, have reached the Brier final three years in a row. They lost to Kevin Koe’s Alberta rink two years ago before beating them last year.

Ontario will face Brendan Bottcher of Alberta in the semifinal Sunday to determine who will play Canada in this year’s Brier final.