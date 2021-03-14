Team Gushue fell short in its quest for a fourth Brier championship in Calgary Saturday night.

The defending champions representing Canada lost a lopsided 8-2 game to Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher in the final draw of the championship round. The Gushue rink finished with an 8-4 record and out of a top-three position needed to qualify for the playoffs.

But the curling season isn’t over yet for the members of the team. Most of them will be taking part in the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship next week.

Brad Gushue will team up with Scotties champion Kerri Einarson, Mark Nichols will be paired with Briane Meilleur, and Brett Gallant will play with Jocelyn Peterman. Greg Smith and Mackenzie Mitchell will represent Newfoundland and Labrador.