Team Gushue looking to win their way into Brier final

Team Newfoundland and Labrador will battle Team Manitoba Friday night for the chance at a bye into the Brier finals.

With a 6-3 win over Nova Scotia Friday morning, Brad Gushue’s rink finished in second place with a 9-2 record. Mike McEwen and Team Manitoba finished in first place with a matching record. They beat Team Newfoundland and Labrador in their match last weekend giving them the edge in the tiebreaker.

The playoff round begins with the two teams playing at 8 p.m. Friday. The winner will get an automatic pass to the final on Sunday.

“I think we’ve had a good test heading into this,” Gushue said Friday afternoon. “It’s been playoff atmosphere games … so it will be very similar to that which is good for us.”

The home side has asked the crowd to continue to show up in red in an attempt to “red out” Mile One Centre.

If Team Newfoundland and Labrador lose to Manitoba Friday night they will play in the semifinal on Saturday for a second chance at the finals.