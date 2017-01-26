Team Gushue look to punch ticket to Brier

Ryan Harding
Team Gushue gearing up for the 2017 Tankard (Photo: Ryan Harding/NTV)

Team Gushue can make it official this weekend.

While already the poster boys for the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier in St. John’s, Team Gushue have to win the 2017 Tankard Provincial Men’s Championship this weekend to represent Newfoundland and Labrador at the Mile One Centre in March.

“We’ve based our season on this event,” said 2006 Olympian Mark Nichols. “We’ve worked to get here, to play the best teams from this province and hopefully at the end of the day get enough wins to book our ticket to the Brier.”

Mark Nichols and Team Gushue look to make it 12 straight at the Tankard. (Photo: Ryan Harding/NTV)

For all intents and purposes, this tournament has been something of a given for Brad Gushue and his teams over the years. A win this weekend will be 12 straight titles and 15 of the last 16. Team Gushue is currently boasting a 40 game win streak at the tournament.

“These guys don’t travel as much as we do,” admitted Nichols. “But there is a lot of talent here and if we don’t play our best game they can give us a game and, you know, probably beat us.”

Skip Adam Boland was 12 when Gushue and Nichols won gold in Torino, Italy in 2006. (Photo: Ryan Harding/NTV)

For skip Adam Boland and his team, it’s almost surreal to look down the ice and see his childhood hero lining up shots. The group of men in their early 20s got the day off elementary school to watch Gushue and Nichols win gold in the 2006 Olympics.

“It’s not very often you get to play the best team in the world,” Boland glowed. “We know we are up against it but we’re going to go out, give it our best try and really have some fun.”

Zach Young of Mount Pearl lines up a shot against Team Gushue (Photo: Ryan Harding/NTV)

The 2017 Tankard is being held at Bally Haly Curling Club and has five draws scheduled with the championship slated for Saturday night.

The 2017 Tim Hortons Brier kicks off at Mile One Centre March 4.