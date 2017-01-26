Team Gushue look to punch ticket to Brier

Team Gushue can make it official this weekend.

While already the poster boys for the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier in St. John’s, Team Gushue have to win the 2017 Tankard Provincial Men’s Championship this weekend to represent Newfoundland and Labrador at the Mile One Centre in March.

“We’ve based our season on this event,” said 2006 Olympian Mark Nichols. “We’ve worked to get here, to play the best teams from this province and hopefully at the end of the day get enough wins to book our ticket to the Brier.”

For all intents and purposes, this tournament has been something of a given for Brad Gushue and his teams over the years. A win this weekend will be 12 straight titles and 15 of the last 16. Team Gushue is currently boasting a 40 game win streak at the tournament.

“These guys don’t travel as much as we do,” admitted Nichols. “But there is a lot of talent here and if we don’t play our best game they can give us a game and, you know, probably beat us.”

For skip Adam Boland and his team, it’s almost surreal to look down the ice and see his childhood hero lining up shots. The group of men in their early 20s got the day off elementary school to watch Gushue and Nichols win gold in the 2006 Olympics.

“It’s not very often you get to play the best team in the world,” Boland glowed. “We know we are up against it but we’re going to go out, give it our best try and really have some fun.”

The 2017 Tankard is being held at Bally Haly Curling Club and has five draws scheduled with the championship slated for Saturday night.

The 2017 Tim Hortons Brier kicks off at Mile One Centre March 4.