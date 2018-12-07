The Team Gushue Highway extension is finally open. The highway was expected to have traffic flowing along it earlier this week but due to weather the opening was postponed until today.

The barricades have been removed at the entrances of the highway on Kenmount Road, Captain Whelan drive, the new Brier Avenue, Blackmarsh Road and Topsail Road. Motorists are reminded the highway does narrow to one lane near the Blackmarsh Road overpass.

Motorists are also encouraged to drive carefully with recent weather conditions and their unfamiliarity with the new section of highway. The speed limit on the highway is 80 km/hr.