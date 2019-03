Team Gushue, representing Canada at the Brier, fell short in its drive for a third consecutive championship Saturday.

Canada lost 7-2 to Brendan Bottcher’s Wild Card team from Alberta in the 3-4 page playoff game. It was a rematch of last year’s Brier final, when Gushue defeated Bottcher for his second Brier title in a row.

Team Wild Card now advances to the Brier semifinal, where it will play the loser of the 1-2 page playoff between Alberta and Northern Ontario.