Team Gushue won’t get a shot at a second world curling championship this year after organizers cancelled the tournament Saturday.

The team released a statement saying they were disappointed, but fully supported the decision in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker were set to represent Canada in Glasgow, Scotland, next week after winning the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier.