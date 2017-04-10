Team Gushue caps remarkable season with gold medal

Brad Gushue and his team are now world champions. It was a remarkable season for the rink from Newfoundland and Labrador, starting with a frustrating injury but ending with a gold medal. NTV’s Ryan Harding has the highlights.
