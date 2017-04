Brad Gushue and Team Canada will play for gold Sunday night at the men’s world curling championships.

The Brier champions from Newfoundland and Labrador advanced to the final with a 7-4 victory over Sweden in the 1-2 Page playoff game in Edmonton Friday night.

Canada has been perfect through the tournament, going undefeated in the round-robin and the first round of the playoffs. They will wait for the winner of Saturday night’s semifinal.