Newfoundland and Labrador’s Team Gushue will pay for the Brier on Sunday night.

Brad Gushue beat Saskatchewan 7-6 with his final draw in the semifinal of the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ont., Sunday afternoon. The N.L. rink had beaten Northern Ontario 7-4 Saturday night in the 3-4 Page Playoff Game.

Newfoundland and Labrador will now face Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher in a rematch of the 2018 championship final. Bottcher has been the runner-up for the Brier the last two years in a row, while the Gushue rink is aiming for its third championship in four years.

The winner of the Brier will represent Canada at the world championships in Scotland and will automatically return to next year’s Brier.