Team Gushue won bronze for Canada Friday morning at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Canada defeated the defending champions from the U.S. 8-5 in the bronze medal game. The Gushue rink bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to Sweden in the semi-final to add another medal to their collection.

Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols won gold for Canada in the 2006 Olympics. Along with Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker, they have also won three Briers and one world championship.