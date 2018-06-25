A teacher from the United States is setting his sights on rowing across the Atlantic Ocean with Quidi Vidi Village as his departure location – with a goal to arrive in England using nothing but his own strength to get him there.

Bryce Carlson is a high school teacher in Ohio and an accomplished athlete and ultra marathoner. The rower has never tackled an open ocean feat but hopes to complete the solo row and be one of only a handful of people to successfully do it. If successful, the 50-60 day expedition would land him as the first American to row solo. Professors at various universities in the U.S. have signed on to track Carlson’s mental health along the way in studies. Carlson planned to leave Quidi Vidi last week but weather has held him up. The latest weather forecast puts him on schedule for a departure this Wednesday.