The eastbound and westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway from Salmonier Line to Holyrood Access Road are now closed as work has begun to replace two culverts approximately one kilometre east of Salmonier Line.

Eastbound traffic must exit at Route 90 (Salmonier Line) and follow Route 60 (Conception Bay Highway) to Route 62 (Holyrood Access Road). Westbound traffic must exit at Route 62 and follow Route 60 to Route 90.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously and pay attention to traffic control measures in place to direct travellers. The department anticipates the lanes reopening by Tuesday, June 2.