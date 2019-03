The House of Assembly Management Commission has agreed to pay $55,000 in legal fees to four MHAs who participated in last year’s investigation into allegations of misconduct by the commissioner for legislative standards. Money was approved for Tracey Perry, Pam Parsons, Sherry Gambin-Walsh and Dale Kirby. Eddie Joyce has racked up under $50,000 in legal fees, but he says they are being covered by the justice department.

-Advertisement-