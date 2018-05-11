A group of personal injury lawyers has gone to court to try to delay hearings by the Public Utilities Board on the auto insurance system. The hearings are supposed to begin June 4 with a final report to government by June 30. The Coalition to Protect Accident Victims says that’s not enough time to do a proper job. But the taxi industry is not impressed and wants to get on with the process. The timetable was set so the government could present legislation to the House of Assembly in the fall. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

-Advertisement-