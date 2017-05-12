Taxi drivers are planning to park their cabs on Confederation Hill at 7 a.m. Monday to protest rising insurance rates.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
fog
0°C
0°
0°
97%
4.1kmh
90%
Sat
2°
Sun
4°
Mon
6°
Tue
6°
Wed
7°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.