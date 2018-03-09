The Taxi Alliance says its members won’t pull their cabs off the road on Monday after getting a meeting with the provincial government.

Doug McCarthy had announced plans Thursday for a mass protest against insurance rates, but the alliance cancelled those plans Friday after learning it would get a meeting with Service N.L. Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh.

Plans for another protest on the St. Patrick’s Day weekend have not yet been cancelled. McCarthy says the outcome of the meeting with Gambin-Walsh will determine if that protest goes ahead.