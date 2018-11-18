While online sales continue to eat into brick and mortar stores, shoppers were still out in force in downtown St. John’s this weekend to snap up some tax-free Christmas deals. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.