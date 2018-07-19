The City of St. John’s has released a notice regarding protected watersheds that service the area including Windsor Lake, Bay Bulls Big Pond and Petty Harbour Long Pond. Residents are experiencing a taste and odour in their drinking water caused by naturally occurring sediment and organic substances. This not uncommon during summer months and although unpleasant, it is not harmful or toxic. The City advises that the water “remains safe to drink and is analyzed daily for chemical and bacteriological parameters.” The phenomenon could persist for days or weeks. Clarity will be achieved when the watersheds settle. In the meantime, lemon or other citrus fruits can be used to alleviate the taste and odour.

