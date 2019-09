A multibillion-dollar industrial facility is in the works for Lewisporte, Mayor Betty Clarke confirmed Monday. The $2-billion project involves a new plastic-to-liquid fuel production and biomass storage facility, using commercial waste products. The proponent is listed as U.K.-based Synergy World Power, which wants to build the facility on the Lewisorte waterfront, creating as many as 500 jobs. Nothing has been finalized, but Clarke says talks have been underway for 10 months.

-Advertisement-