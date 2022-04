Talks have broken off between NAPE and Choices for Youth.

NAPE represents 9 workers at the Lilly, a 14-unit congregate living housing facility for youth in St. John’s, operated by Choices for Youth.

Today marks day 17 of the strike, and in a statement from Nape, they say the employer refuses to take the necessary steps towards reaching an acceptable deal.

The 9 workers voted unanimously this morning to continue the strike until a deal can be reached.