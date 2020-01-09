A new airline is coming to St. John’s and it’s looking to make travel cheap from here to Hamilton, Ont.

Swoop Airlines, a subsidiary of WestJet, has added St. John’s as one of its travel points for the summer. The flight to Hamilton will run daily from June through to October of 2020.

“These new services will offer a wonderful opportunity to experience the beauty of Atlantic Canada and are a fantastic complement to the current Swoop schedule in Hamilton, which includes destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean,” the airline said in a news release.

Swoop’s web site is advertising flights from Hamilton to St. John’s for $82 dollars Canadian.