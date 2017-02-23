Swilers undefeated on Italian tour

The Swilers Rugby Club have returned from a very successful tour of Italy, winning all three of their matches – downing the competition by scores of 15-5, 34-5 and 23-12, respectively.

The players knew they were up ag ainst some strong talent and, realistically, didn’t expect to win every game, but they did and it is something

Sean Gillespie, the tour manager, said they can be very be proud of.

NTV News reported on the team when they set off for Rome was earlier this month.

They say the calibre of the players was among the best they have ever seen.