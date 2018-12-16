Three musicians from Sweden and written and recorded a song about their recent experience at the Live at Heart International Music Festival on the Burin Peninsula. NTV’s Ross Tilley reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.