The driver of an SUV is lucky to have escaped uninjured from a dramatic overnight crash.

Emergency crews were called to the east end of Newfoundland Drive, near Middleton Street, shortly before 12:30 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of the single-vehicle crash. When they arrived they found an SUV that had crashed into a fire hydrant. The hydrant was sheared off at ground level, with water spraying several metres into the air.

The situation was further complicated when the vehicle came to rest on an electric utility box. The box was destroyed and also being soaked with water.

Personnel with Newfoundland Power were called to the scene to shut off power to the area. Crews with the City of St. John’s also had to be called to shut off water. It is expected that repairs will take several hours.

The driver of the SUV was seen in the back of a police car. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Roads were wet and partially snow-covered in a passing snow squall at the time.