A two-vehicle collision in the east end of the City Saturday morning left one vehicle lying on its side.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Logy Bay Road and Newfoundland Drive shortly after 9:00 a.m.. A collision involving two SUV’s had occurred. The crash caused one of the vehicles to roll almost completely over, leaving it resting on its side in the middle of the road. A second vehicle suffered moderate damage, and was driven to the side of the road.

Neither driver was injured in the collision. Logy Bay Road was closed to through traffic for some time as crews worked, and as the damaged vehicles were removed.