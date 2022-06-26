A popular downtown barber shop has once again suffered damage, the result of a single-vehicle crash. This time, the damage is significant.

Emergency personnel were summoned to the intersection of Water Street and Prescott Street shortly after noon on Sunday afternoon. The driver of an SUV had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash through the front of Fogtown Barber Shop.

According to witnesses the vehicle came from Harbour Drive, heading north at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crossed through the intersection, colliding with a car that was stopped at a red light, before crashing through the storefront of the business. The force of the collision tore the front wheel from the vehicle and left a trail of destruction both on the street and inside. The SUV came to rest at an interior wall at the rear of the store.

Both occupants of the SUV were trapped inside for some time, until firefighters could ensure it was safe for them to be removed. Firefighters and paramedics removed both occupants, placing them on stretchers to be transported to hospital. Both were awake, moving, and speaking with personnel. Their injuries were described by an official on the scene as minor in nature.

The driver of the second vehicle involved also suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The crash caused extensive damage to the store. Firefighters knocked down a portion of the storefront to ensure the safety of emergency crews coming and going from the scene. The incident could have been tragic had the barber shop been open for business, or had any pedestrians been on the sidewalk at the time of the crash. The building, which houses an Air B&B upstairs, was empty at the time.

Dozens of onlookers packed the opposite side of the street to observe the commotion, with some needing prompting to remain at a safe distance. Traffic was slowed considerably as crews worked.

Fogtown Barber Shop will be closed for the foreseeable future, as the structural integrity of the building is ensured and as repairs are made. The business was forced to close for a period of time in January following a single-vehicle crash that damaged the side of the building.