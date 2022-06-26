SHARE
An RNC officer surveys the damage following a single-vehicle crash on Water Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A popular downtown barber shop has once again suffered damage, the result of a single-vehicle crash.  This time, the damage is significant.

Emergency personnel were summoned to the intersection of Water Street and Prescott Street shortly after noon on Sunday afternoon.  The driver of an SUV had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash through the front of Fogtown Barber Shop.

(Earl Noble / NTV News)

According to witnesses the vehicle came from Harbour Drive, heading north at a high rate of speed.  The vehicle crossed through the intersection, colliding with a car that was stopped at a red light, before crashing through the storefront of the business.  The force of the collision tore the front wheel from the vehicle and left a trail of destruction both on the street and inside.  The SUV came to rest at an interior wall at the rear of the store.

(Earl Noble / NTV News)

Both occupants of the SUV were trapped inside for some time, until firefighters could ensure it was safe for them to be removed.  Firefighters and paramedics removed both occupants, placing them on stretchers to be transported to hospital.  Both were awake, moving, and speaking with personnel.  Their injuries were described by an official on the scene as minor in nature.

Firefighters and paramedics take the passenger of a vehicle that crashed through the front of Fogtown Barber Shop to a waiting ambulance. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of the second vehicle involved also suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The crash caused extensive damage to the store.  Firefighters knocked down a portion of the storefront to ensure the safety of emergency crews coming and going from the scene.  The incident could have been tragic had the barber shop been open for business, or had any pedestrians been on the sidewalk at the time of the crash.  The building, which houses an Air B&B upstairs, was empty at the time.

Dozens of onlookers packed the opposite side of the street to observe the commotion, with some needing prompting to remain at a safe distance.  Traffic was slowed considerably as crews worked.

SJRFD firefighters Brad Dunn and Stephanie McGrath exit an upstairs entrance to a building on Water Street following a single-vehicle crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Fogtown Barber Shop will be closed for the foreseeable future, as the structural integrity of the building is ensured and as repairs are made.  The business was forced to close for a period of time in January following a single-vehicle crash that damaged the side of the building.

SJRFD Firefighter Brad Dunn (centre) examines the entrance of Fogtown Barber Shop following a single-vehicle crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Brad Dunn speaks with Captain Ron Pomeroy (right). (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Peter Tucker removes debris from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Water Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
And Eastern Health paramedic prepared a stretcher outside the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Water Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A destroyed barber chair sits on the floor of Fogtown Barber Shop following a single-vehicle crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Water Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighters Stephanie McGrath and Matt Power walk out through the front of Fogtown Barber Shop after an SUV crashed through its front. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Platoon Chief Derek Hunt, Captain Ron Pomeroy, and Firefighters Brad Dunn, Stephanie McGrath, and John Coady survey damage to a popular downtown barber shop following a single-vehicle crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
A decorative skateboard deck from inside Fogtown Barber Shop is removed from the mirror of an SUV that crashed through its storefront Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
From left, SJRFD Firefighters Brad Dunn, John Coady, Platoon Chief Derek Hunt, and Captain Ron Pomeroy. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A heavily-damaged SUV is removed from Fogtown Barber Shop. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Personnel with Newfoundland Power look on as an SUV is removed from Fogtown Barber Shop. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Fogtown Barber Shop was heavily damaged after an SUV crashed through its front. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

 