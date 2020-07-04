On Friday evening, a fire at the former Islander RV building in Grand Falls-Windsor led to a few nervous moments for fire crews. Witnesses say the fire originated in a camper and there were propane tanks on the site, creating a dangerous situation for firefighters.

This is the second suspicious fire in the town this week, but there have been around a dozen suspicious fires in the community since 2018. Many of the fires have been started on commercial properties and vacant buildings that are adjacent to a green belt.

The RCMP is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact the local detachment.