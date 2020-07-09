A former manager at a Mount Pearl restaurant has been handed a suspended sentence and prohibited from handling other peoples money after stealing more than $20,000 dollars from her employer.

From December 2017 to May 2018, 33-year-old Erin Driscoll stole $22,626.27 from the A&W franchise where she worked. It started with her voiding small transactions for cash refunds that she kept, but quickly escalated to larger amounts. She said it was to feed her and her boyfriends drug addiction. She said he took out loans in her name, and she couldn’t keep up with bills without stealing.

He also worker at A&W, but didn’t have access to money. They are no longer together and she no longer works there. She did say the owner treated her good, and she is sorry for what she did. The Crown says in this case, jail serves no purpose, and would hinder rehabilitation. Driscoll has to pay back the money and will remain on probation for three years, during which time she can not handle other people money in a work capacity.