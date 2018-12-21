A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer wants his job back after he was acquitted of sexual assault last year.

Carl Douglas Snelgrove was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty. It was a verdict that sparked protest and outrage.

The Crown successfully appealed the verdict and Snelgrove is expected to face a new trial, but he remains on administrative suspension from the police force. His lawyer has filed an application with the Supreme Court to have Snelgrove’s suspension revoked.

The RNC is named in the application along with Chief Joe Boland and the provincial government. The RNC maintains the suspension was in line with governing legislation.