Tuesday afternoon, Corner Brook RNC received a report that a suspended driver was on the roads in the downtown area. Patrol Officers pulled the vehicle over on Caribou Road and determined that the 46-year old male driver has been suspended from driving since 2005 and owes over $26,300 in outstanding fines. He will appear in court today to face charges of Driving While Suspended, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and Improper Signal for Intention to Turn.

