Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, RNC were called to a business in the west end of St. John’s following reports of a stolen motorhome. Police located the RV and arrested a trio of individuals. A 37 year-old male was released however, a youth and 33 year-old man have been held for court. Suspects face charges including possession of property obtained by crime and breaches of court orders.

