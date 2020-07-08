Police have identified suspects in connection with Sunday’s early morning shooting death of 47-year-old James Cody.

On Sunday, shortly after 4:00 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired on Craigmiller Avenue in St. John’s. Laying dead in the street was James Coady, who had been shot several times. Cody’s SUV was located metres from his body.

“Within a short time, officers were able to determine the shooting was not a random act,” says RNC’s Inspector Tom Warren.

A decade ago, Cody was arrested as part of Operation Razorback, a combined forces operation that targeted drug trafficking in the St. John’s area. Sunday’s shooting occurred in front of a home owned by Kurt Churchill, who was arrested in 2014 as part of Operation Battalion. Delays in court proceedings resulted in charges against both men being dismissed.

“investigators don’t believe this was a random act and the parties involved are believed to be known to each other,” added Insp. Tom Warren.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest this is drug related and that there was no one inside the home at the time. They stress this is still an active investigation, evident by a search on Shaw Street that took place today just as police were addressing the media today. Police continue to appeal for people who may have been in contact with Cody prior to his death this weekend to come forward. Similarly, they are looking for dash cam and CCTV video footage of Cody’s car from the area of the shooting.

Insp. Warren says he is confident that there is no danger to the public and that arrests will be made, and have taken steps to ensure their suspects don’t flee the province.