The George Street Festival continued over the weekend with a sold out street and two nights of incredible talent, plus a surprise guest making an appearance. Here’s NTV’s Glenn Andrews.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.